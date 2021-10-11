Police say a cop was ambushed and killed on his first shift in retaliation for an arrest.

When Dylan Harrison, 26, of Dudley, Georgia, was shot and murdered at 1 a.m. on Saturday, he was on his first shift with the Alamo Police Department.

Harrison was allegedly slain over a confrontation that occurred near the precinct a few hours earlier, according to GBI detectives, according to ABC News.

Officers stated they had apprehended Damien Ferguson, 43, of Alamo, Georgia, after a 38-hour manhunt.

On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook: “Damien Ferguson was taken into custody without incident by the State of Georgia Special Weapons and Tactical Team (SWAT) this afternoon, less than a mile from where Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison was murdered.

“Ferguson was apprehended thanks to information given by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service. This apprehension is an example of local, state, and federal authorities working together.” Ferguson was charged with murder and aggravated stalking after the incident.

Officer Harris had came into touch with a Ferguson associate after the guy allegedly committed a traffic infraction, according to Lindsay Wilkes, a special agent in charge of the GBI.

He went on to say that Harrison had used his Taser on the suspect after he allegedly refused to obey his commands, and that he had then detained him.

“It is believed that the ambush-style attack on officer Harrison was payback for the incident and the man’s detention Friday night,” Wilkes told ABC News.

After learning of Officer Harrison’s death, a number of police departments across the country paid tribute to him.

One of our law enforcement officers in Middle Georgia was slain in the line of duty early this morning. Our hearts go out to this officer’s family, friends, and coworkers at the Alamo Police Department.

May God bless all those who defend and serve.

October 9, 2021 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp)

A representative for the McRae-Helena Police Department published a photo of Harrison and his family on Facebook on Saturday.

The following was added to the post: "Officer Dylan Harrison, a former member of the Cochran Police Department and a graduate of Middle Georgia State University, was ambushed and killed.