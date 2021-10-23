Police say a California woman broke into a home, changed the locks, and claimed she and her children lived there.

After sneaking into a random stranger’s home and claiming the authorities she lived there, a California lady was jailed.

The event happened late Thursday night in Coronado, a San Diego suburb.

The Coronado Police Department (CPD) reported on Instagram that they got a 911 call from an out-of-town woman claiming to be the true landowner. A nearby relative had apparently noticed “strange activity” at the property, including lights inside being turned on and off, according to the caller.

