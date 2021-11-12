Police say a California resident shot and killed a man who was committing a home invasion robbery.

Police suspect a guy fatally shot at a home in Southern California was one of six persons robbing the house when the resident opened fire.

Cops arrived at the scene in Oceanside early Wednesday morning and administered first aid to the 31-year-old guy, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to Fox 11, police reportedly stopped a vehicle from leaving the area and detained other suspected burglars, including a second man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

Cops have confirmed that the anonymous resident’s shooting was responsible for the man’s death.

However, it is unclear whether the injured man was also shot by the householder or by one of the other armed suspects.

The Washington Newsday has reached out to the Oceanside Police Department for more information on this story.

“Trends in California’s crime rate last year mainly paralleled national trends—with some notable exceptions,” according to a report released late last month by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Despite the fact that the state’s violent crime rate decreased marginally last year, the national rate grew, and killings increased both nationally and in the state. Aggravated assaults surged in California, whereas robberies decreased.

Terrence J, an actor and TV host, was the target of an attempted armed robbery last week when he was followed to his home in a Los Angeles neighborhood by four masked men.

A security officer stabbed a shopper at a Vons supermarket in Santa Monica earlier this week after he allegedly became angry after employees ordered he wear a coronavirus mask.

Last month, a stray bullet believed to come from suspected gang shooting accidently killed a sleeping toddler on a California highway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the victims were not targeted and were instead caught between two cars where gunfire was being exchanged.

In August, a man in Southern California was accused of robbing a bank, then attempted to rob it again the next day.

Police were called to the same Chase Bank branch less than 24 hours after the initial incident to attend to another robbery by the same person.

