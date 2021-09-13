Police say a California recall supporter was assaulted during a rally two days before the election.

According to authorities, a guy who was attending a gathering in San Rafael in support of recalling California Governor Gavin Newsom was beaten on Sunday, just two days before Californians go to the polls.

The rally-goers were putting up pro-recall banners on chain-link fences on the Coleman pedestrian overpass around 3:20 p.m. local time when the suspect—a male in his late 20s or early 30s—began chopping down the banners with a knife, according to a news release from the San Rafael Police Department.

He was challenged by the victim, who was not identified by police, and the two men proceeded to argue and push each other, according to police.

According to the statement, “the fight escalated when the suspect began punching the victim many times, causing the victim to fall to the ground.”

According to authorities, he was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

The suspect is said to have departed the scene in a car. San Rafael police searched for him on Sunday but were unable to locate him.

According to San Rafael Police Lieutenant Scott Eberle, he has not been arrested, and there have been no updates as of Monday afternoon. He stated that another gathering would be held on Monday. Police are continuing their investigation, and anyone with information can call (415) 485-3000.

San Rafael is a city in Marin County, north of San Francisco, with a population of slightly over 61,000 people. Newsom carried the county, a Democratic stronghold, with nearly 80% of the vote in the 2018 governor’s race, then went on to win the state with 62 percent.

The attack occurred only two days before California voters will decide whether or not to recall Newsom.

Voters will be asked two questions on Tuesday. The first asks if voters want him to be recalled, and if so, who should take his position.

Following months of having only a tiny, single-point advantage in strongly blue California, recent polls revealed that Newsom has a comfortable lead in the recall, assuaging Democratic fears that their voters would not come out due to complacency.

In the second race to succeed Newsom, conservative radio host Larry Elder has long been the favorite, owing to the fact that no well-known Democrat has decided to run.

During the weeks leading up to the election, This is a condensed version of the information.