Police say a 71-year-old man was stabbed with a screwdriver and robbed inside a New York deli.

Police said a 71-year-old man was stabbed with a screwdriver and robbed inside a deli in Manhattan, New York City, over the weekend, and was in critical condition.

Around 1:50 a.m., the suspect pulled out a screwdriver and stabbed the nameless victim three times in the chest and stomach while they were inside West Side Deli on the Upper West Side’s corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 94th Street. The New York Daily News reported on Saturday, citing police.

According to authorities, the victim fell to the ground and injured his head while the unnamed attacker took him of his money.

The amount stolen during the incident, which was captured on surveillance cameras, was not disclosed by police.

Medics transported the elderly guy to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of late Saturday.

The culprit, identified as a Black man wearing maroon shorts and black sneakers, is now being sought by police.

The attacker was clearly visible on surveillance footage collected by New York City police.

Call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS if you have any information regarding the suspect.

A 64-year-old man was attacked and slashed by robbers in a Manhattan subway station before being robbed in late May, in a similar occurrence.

According to authorities, the unnamed elderly victim was trying to take a train back to Brooklyn at the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station on May 30 when he was accosted by two unidentified individuals soon before 5 a.m. The two men insisted on the victim withdrawing his money.

During the interaction, one of the men allegedly warned the elderly victim, “Give me the money or we’ll kill you.”

The two attackers repeatedly punched and kicked the victim near the station’s turnstile before the man turned over his things to the robbers, according to surveillance footage. The victim was also slashed across the forehead with a razor by the two perpetrators.

The robbers made off with the victim’s phone as well as $100.

The sufferer was brought to Bellevue Hospital and had seven stitches placed in his forehead.

Prior to the incident, he had just finished praying at a neighboring mosque and did not want to report the crime to authorities, preferring instead to return to the mosque to clean up his wounds. The event was discovered after the beaten man’s return was reported to security at the mosque.