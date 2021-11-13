Police say a 7-foot Python slithers aboard a Florida boat, shocking the crew.

On Friday, a 7-foot-long Python snuck aboard a yacht in the Florida Keys, shocking crew members who saw the giant monster writhing inside the boat’s shower.

The snake was discovered inside the boat after it went from Indian Key to Marco Island on the Gulf Coast of southwest Florida, according to a statement released by the Marco Island Police Department on Friday.

According to the Miami Herald, “they were driving into our dock and were tied up, when the female occupant of the boat found the snake, I guess in the shower of the boat, and she was face to face with the snake.”

The “unwelcome stowaway,” according to Rose Marina, was discovered just moments after the yacht moored. The python slithered onboard the sailboat when it was anchored near Indian Key, near the Everglades, according to officials.

“Marco Island Police responded and made quick work of wrangling the reptile…the sailboat was withdrawn from the dock out of an abundance of caution,” the marina posted on Facebook.

According to a social media post by the police department, the invader was handed over to local wildlife manager Bobby Monroe. Photos of the enormous python wrapped around an officer’s forearm were later uploaded by the department.

According to the Herald, a similar circumstance occurred in May when a “8-foot-plus” python was trapped on a boat in Coral Gables, Florida.

While there is no proof of pythons swimming from the Everglades to the Keys, the huge serpents may be capable of doing so, according to the USGS.

“Because pythons frequently escape or are released from captivity,” the USGS states on its website, “it might be difficult to determine whether a snake discovered in the Keys arrived there by swimming from the mainland or was a previous captive pet on the island.” “However, given the python’s apparent capacity to disperse via salt water, people and resource managers on the islands must remain cautious.” In sections of South Florida, where the snakes have been released, Burmese pythons are considered invasive species. This is a condensed version of the information.