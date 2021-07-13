Police say a 5-week-old Australian baby was mauled to death by a family dog.

A 5-week-old infant died over the weekend in New South Wales, Australia, after being mauled by his family’s pet dog, according to authorities.

According to Australian news outlet News.com.au, the fatal attack by the American Staffordshire terrier occurred at the family’s home in Kariong just after 2 a.m. Sunday while the parents were inside.

The boy was revived by emergency responders, including police and paramedics, but he died at the site, according to the report. Police had constructed a crime scene and determined that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Brisbane Water Police district commander detective superintendent Darryl Jobson called the incident as “tragic proportions.”

Jobson claims the dog had been engaged in another incident a month prior to the attack on Sunday.

Jobson was cited by News.com.au as saying, “A nearby (sic) dog apparently got into the back yard and was mauled by this dog,” adding that the second event would be investigated as well.

According to Jobson, emergency employees who responded to the scene would receive counseling and support.

“When our officers arrived, they administered first aid. They performed the best they could under the circumstances, and the tragedy has left them shaken,” the superintendent stated.

He explained, “Anything to do with children of any kind, particularly of this nature, is very horrific.”

According to TVNZ, the dog has been seized and will most likely be euthanized. For the coroner, a report will be written.

A 3-month-old baby was bitten and fatally injured by a dog at her home in Ireland last month, in a similar occurrence.

The dog attacked the kid in her bed in a terraced house in Clashmore, County Waterford, at around 2 a.m. on June 7.

The child’s injuries were treated at the site by emergency medical workers before she was transferred to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police in Dungarvan, a neighbouring town, said they will look into the event.