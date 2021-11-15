Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself while playing with a handgun.

According to law authorities, two children were brought to the hospital in Texas after a 4-year-old kid accidently shot himself and a 2-year-old youngster.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Cougar Country, between Buna and Kirbyville, according to Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan of the Jasper Country Sheriff’s Department.

Duncan told local radio station KJAS that the 4-year-old got his hands on a firearm and fired a shot that went through his own arm and hit a 2-year-old youngster.

According to Duncan, one child was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter, while the other was transported by ambulance.