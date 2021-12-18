Police say a 31-year-old trans woman was tortured to death in a canal in Mexico.

A 31-year-old trans woman was discovered dead in the Juárez Canal in the western Mexican state of Colima earlier this month.

Saray Atenea’s body was discovered in a body of water running through the hamlet of Lo de Villa in Colima on Dec. 11, according to LGBTQ+ site Presentes, which cited officials.

According to local journalist Roberto Macas, a cardboard placard with menacing remarks was discovered next to her body.

There were no more facts about the killing, such as the cause of death or potential suspects, provided.

Locals have dubbed the location where Atenea’s body was discovered “death row,” and it is frequently utilized by organized crime figures, according to activist and Colima Human Rights Commission advisor Marco Antonio Gaspar.

According to Gaspar, it is also a place where trans women participate in sex work, putting them in danger.

“They have found other ladies, trans girls, and guys in the location where they found Saray, which is already a remote section of Colima,” Gaspar added.

According to Orgullo Disidente (Dissident Pride), a nonprofit advocating LGBTQ+ human rights in Colima, Atenea’s death was the fifth trans murder in the state this year.

Orgullo Disidente condemned Atenea’s murder and said that the rise in violence against LGBTQ+ people was due to increased police presence in the area as a means of combating drug trafficking.

The group stated on Instagram on Sunday, “The news fills us with pain and rage.” “We want justice for all those killed from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Colima, as well as a meaningful change in the security approach that is murdering us from the state administration.” Orgullo Disidente member Carlos Ruz claimed Atenea’s death “must be examined as a de facto femicide.” Colima is one of the few states in the country has a procedure for dealing with femicide that specifically mentions trans identities. All femicides in the state must be investigated “from a gender perspective, with a differential approach, and with human rights in mind,” and this applies “to all women, including trans women.” According to Advocate, Atenea’s friends and relatives expressed their affection for her and their outrage at her death on social media.

A cousin wrote on social media, "You have caused immense pain in the family." "Your family has always been accepting of you and has lavished you with affection. Thank you for being the unrivaled aunt who tutored."