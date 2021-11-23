Police say a 2-year-old shoots and kills his father with a rifle.

Over the weekend, a 2-year-old toddler in St. Louis, Missouri, inadvertently shot and killed his father in the back, according to authorities.

According to 5 On Your Side and KMOV 4, the event occurred inside a residence at the Clinton-Peabody public housing project in the 1400 block of Castle Lane, south of downtown St. Louis, on Saturday night.

The anonymous shooting victim, a male in his twenties, was discovered unconscious and barely breathing. He was pronounced dead at the spot, and his death was ruled a homicide by authorities. The man’s identity was kept a secret.

According to the local newspaper The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, preliminary inquiry revealed that the man’s 2-year-old son was touching a firearm when the weapon went off. It’s unclear how the toddler got his hands on the weapon.

According to KMOV 4, police said an unnamed lady was also there in the residence at the time of the shooting, although it was unclear whether she would face any charges.

So far, no more information has been disclosed. Homicide detectives are still looking into the case.

This is the second fatal shooting in the neighborhood of St. Louis this week. The first occurred in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane on Monday night, when 50-year-old Jerome Taylor was killed.

According to police, Taylor was fatally shot after going outdoors to investigate gunshots near an apartment complex.

In August, a 2-year-old boy picked up a revolver and accidently shot and killed his father at a residence in Gastonia, North Carolina, in a similar occurrence to Saturday’s killing.

On Aug. 8, Markovia Lashawn Durham, 29, was seated on a couch in his West Fifth Avenue home when his 2-year-old child reached behind him and pulled the trigger on a revolver.

The weapon in question was lying on a table when the toddler discovered it, took it up, and inadvertently discharged it.

Durham was found dead from gunshot wounds by police responding to the shooting.

The event was investigated by Gastonia Police Criminal Investigations. The shooting resulted in no charges being filed.