Police say a 19-year-old abducts a 16-year-old and tries to take her to Canada before being apprehended.

While attempting to enter into Canada early in the morning, Christopher Jesus Constanzo was apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) authorities at the border. According to CTV, Costanzo was denied admission into the country due to a lack of confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test. He was apprehended after his passenger, a 16-year-old girl, told agents that he had kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

According to a statement from the Vermont State Police, Constanzo allegedly kidnapped the girl somewhere in Connecticut and kept her in the trunk of his 2007 Toyota Camry while driving to Burlington, Vermont. He stopped at a Maplefields convenience store off of Interstate 89 in Burlington and had the girl, whose name has not been revealed, relocate to the back seat of his car before going on to the border crossing near Highgate Springs.

Homeland Security Investigations is leading the investigation into the alleged kidnapping and assault, with Vermont State Police assisting. Constanzo is expected to face charges, but no formal charges have been filed against him as of yet.

Security footage from the Burlington convenience shop where Costanzo stopped on his way was obtained by authorities. He seemed to go inside and approach the counter at roughly 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the camera. Witnesses are reported to have spotted him and the girl during the halt, but no one has come forward thus far.

“State police investigators are requesting anyone who noticed something unusual between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday at the Exit 16 Champlain Farms or Maplefields convenience stores in Colchester to contact the authorities,” the Vermont State Police stated in a statement.

