Police say a 17-year-old girl was buried alive by her 49-year-old lover for disclosing their relationship.

A 17-year-old girl’s body was discovered in a shallow grave at a construction site after she was reported missing in Israel last week. Police believe the adolescent died of asphyxia after her 49-year-old lover buried her alive for disclosing their relationship.

Lital Yael Melnik, from the Israeli city of Kiryat Motzkin, was reported missing on Friday after failing to return home from her boarding school in the country’s south. On the same day, police responded to a report from a construction site worker regarding two people visiting the site and one of them leaving alone.

On Saturday, investigators examined the worksite and discovered the victim’s body half-buried in a newly excavated grave. The suspect, whose identity is protected by a gag order, was apprehended after officials discovered his connection to the teen. According to The Times of Israel, he was arrested and charged with murder.

According to reports, the suspect met the victim while working as a nurse at a psychiatric facility where the adolescent was being treated.

Investigators suspect the man murdered the girl on Saturday morning after learning that she had told a close friend about their relationship. According to accounts, the adolescent told other students at the boarding school that she was dating the suspect.

The victim’s grandmother claimed she had previously filed a restraining order against the suspect in order to keep him away from her granddaughter.

According to Haaretz, because the victim’s body showed no indications of struggle, police are now examining whether she was under the influence of any substance while she was buried alive. Investigators are also trying to figure out if the murder was planned.

After an examination, the victim’s body was returned to her family, and she was buried in a cemetery near her house on Monday afternoon.

“We wanted to protect you from the hatred and wickedness that exists in this world,” her devastated sister Ruth Melnik said during the burial, which was attended by more than 200 people. I’m sorry we didn’t succeed.”

Murder of a juvenile, interference with an investigation, and violation of a restraining order are among the charges leveled against the suspect. He has not been assisting with the investigation, according to investigators, and has been exercising his right to remain silent.