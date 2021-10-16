Police say a 17-year-old boy who was “covered in blood” confessed to killing his parents.

According to Cedar Rapids police, a 17-year-old Iowa boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents.

According to a statement from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responding to reports of a suspicious individual saw the adolescent, identified as Ethan Orton, covered in blood sitting outside of a home on Carnaby Drive NE in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Orton informed cops that he killed his parents after they checked to see if he was hurt, according to police. When officers examined the house, they discovered two people dead inside.

Orton is suspected of murdering his parents, Casey Arthur Orton, 42, and Misty Dawn Scott Slade, 41, with a knife and an ax.

KWWL reported, citing charge documents, that the child told authorities that he stabbed his parents with a knife and then killed his mother with an ax after it appeared she was still alive.

According to the affidavit, Orton told investigators he killed his parents “to take control of his life.”

The victims were discovered in the living room area of the home, according to Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman. The officer who saw Orton sitting outside the house described him as “calm,” according to the police chief.

Orton has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in an adult court. The 17-year-old is currently being held at the Linn County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Jean Garrett, a neighbor, told KWWL that the deaths made her “sick to my stomach.”

“You just don’t think this could happen, and you don’t think it could happen in your community,” Garrett added. “And it’s right here in our neighborhood, which is rather wonderful. It’s just extremely difficult to comprehend. I recall her laughing and joking with me just a few weeks ago.” According to a neighbor, the family has an older daughter who has graduated and moved out.

The event occurred only a few months after Alex Jackson, a 20-year-old college student, was charged with murdering his parents and younger sister in Cedar Rapids in June.

Initially, Jackson claimed that an intruder had broken into their home and shot him and his father.

Jan Jackson, 61, Melissa Jackson, 68, and Sabrina Jackson, 19, were found dead in different sections of the house with gunshot wounds.

Jackson was also found with a gunshot wound on his foot and a.22 caliber semi-automatic pistol.