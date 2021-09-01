Police say a 12-year-old boy was beaten to death by his grandfather after accusing him of stealing money.

Andrez Martina, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, numerous acts of physical abuse resulting in death, and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Martina reportedly assaulted Andre Smith II with a sledgehammer, wood cane, mallet, and coat rack, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit, Smith and his eight-year-old brother spent Saturday night at Martina’s house in Milwaukee’s 4600 block of N 46th Street.

Martina had sent a text message to Illysha McCroy, the boy’s grandmother and legal guardian, accusing Smith of stealing his money. Martina said, “He’s bleeding,” when McCroy inquired about the boy’s whereabouts.

On Sunday morning, she urgently woke up her daughter, Nia Moore, and Moore’s boyfriend, Anthony Anderson, and told them to go get them right away.

The eight-year-old opened the door and went to the car as soon as they arrived, according to the complaint.

Martina appeared at the door, followed by Moore, who said, “Oh my God, you’re going to jail for this!”

When Anderson entered the house, he witnessed Martina bringing the boy’s body from the bathroom into the kitchen, which was completely covered in blood. According to the lawsuit, the kitchen floor and walls were covered in blood and what seemed to be brain matter.

Smith was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Philadelphia. He was stabilized and then transferred to Wisconsin Children’s Hospital, where he died later that day.

Multiple blunt force injuries to the head were reported as the cause of death, and the boy’s death was deemed a homicide.

A cut on the top of his head and a fractured finger were treated by his younger sibling.

Martina’s great-grandmother, who lives with the boys, was interviewed by police.

Martina’s ranting at Smith woke her awake in the early hours of Sunday morning, she claimed.

Martina struck Smith with a hammer all over the youngster, she said, before picking up her wood cane and striking him with it.

Martina pursued Smith to the kitchen, where she proceeded to attack him.