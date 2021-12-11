Police say a 1-year-old girl is in critical condition after her toddler brother shoots her.

Police in Atlanta, Georgia are investigating after it was reported that a one-year-old daughter was shot by her sibling by accident on Friday.

According to a summary of the event released online by the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report about 4 p.m. Friday and discovered a one-year-old girl “who seemed to have been shot.”

According to authorities, the child was taken to the hospital and is in severe condition.

The preliminary inquiry determined that the incident was a “tragic accident,” according to the agency.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, when the child’s mother was upstairs and the infant was downstairs with her older brother, the boy discovered a revolver and fired it, hurting his sister. According to the station, the sibling is only a few years older than his infant sister.

“Preliminary information indicates the child’s mother was upstairs in the home and the one-year-old and at least one other child were downstairs when the youngsters got into touch with a firearm, which discharged and struck the one-year-old,” police stated.

“Investigators reacted to the location and are conducting an investigation to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the event, including where the firearm originated from and who it belonged to,” they said.

The inquiry is still ongoing, according to the police. When contacted for more information and updates on the case, police directed The Washington Newsday to the incident’s web description.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities are encouraging gun owners to lock their firearms in the aftermath of the event.

“Please put your firearms away. This is the second time in the last few months that we’ve been called to a shooting incident involving a child “According to the TV station, Lieutenant Ralph Woolfolk of the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit said.

According to the broadcaster, an 8-year-old was accidently shot in the city just last month.

Fox 5 also reported that a five-year-old girl was shot and murdered by her three-year-old cousin on Thanksgiving Day in South Fulton, Georgia.

According to police, the three-year-old discovered the pistol under a couch cushion before shooting his cousin in the chest.

A 13-year-old kid in Minnesota accidently shot and killed a woman on Thanksgiving Day. This is a condensed version of the information.