Police said they are getting “increasingly concerned” over the disappearance of a teen.

A hunt is underway for a missing youngster who was last seen in Runcorn eight days ago.

Merseyside Police have issued an appeal for information regarding the 15-year-whereabouts. old’s

Officers are getting “increasingly concerned” about 15-year-old Liam Derbyshire, according to a police spokeswoman.

Liam is a thin white man with short dark brown hair who stands 5ft 10ins tall.

He may have been dressed in a black bubble coat, tracksuit trousers, trainers, and a black top.

Liam was last spotted in Runcorn on July 6 and has connections all throughout Merseyside.

Anyone who has seen Liam is asked to contact Merseyside Police via a missing person report form at merseyside.police.uk, or via Twitter @MerPolCC or by ringing Missing People on 116 000.

