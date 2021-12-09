Police said Latira Hunt was charged after telling her daughter to punch an opponent in a basketball game.

After reportedly being recorded on film in November calling at her teenage daughter from the stands during a basketball game to strike a player on the opposing side, a California mother was charged with two misdemeanors on Thursday.

After an interaction with the alleged victim, Latira Shonty Hunt, 44, witnessed her daughter collapse on the court. “You better smack her for that,” Hunt shouted. According to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spritzer, her daughter then punched the 15-year-old victim, who fell “on the floor like a ragdoll.”

Kevin Hahn, the victim’s lawyer, said the girl had a concussion.

Hunt was charged with two crimes, including violence and contributing to a minor’s delinquency. Spitzer stated that if convicted on both counts, she might face a year in prison.

The family, according to Hahn, is “The DA’s decision to charge the mother has gratified me. Given the facts, we believe it is justified.” Former NBA star Corey Benjamin has apologized for his daughter reportedly striking and injuring a little girl during a Garden Grove youth basketball competition.

“As a father, I’m startled and dismayed by my daughter’s behavior because it contradicts our family’s morals and norms,” he said in a statement. “It also fails to demonstrate the ideals, character, and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball necessitates.” According to Spitzer, the incident occurred after Hunt’s daughter attempted to block a shot and the other girl fell to the ground after attempting to score.

“The ball has now changed hands, and they’re returning to the other basket,” Spitzer recalled, adding that Hunt urged her daughter to hit the other girl.

As a parent of two student-athletes, the district attorney said he has seen plenty of parents yell and scream from the stands, but never to the point of provoking an attack.

He remarked, “I’ve never witnessed a parent urge another youngster who is competing against my child or any other participant to participate in violence.”

Hunt’s contact information was unavailable, and it was unclear whether she has a counsel.

Spitzer said of the alleged attack, “In my opinion, it would not have happened if it hadn’t been for mom’s words.” Hunt’s statements, he claimed, “were the spark” for the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.