Police said John Hagins, who was caught with a rifle, planned to ‘enact a Columbine’ at Florida College.

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida, detained a 19-year-old Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student on Thursday for allegedly “planning to shoot up the campus on the last day of school before winter break.”

John Hagins, 19, is the suspect, and police say he “faces multiple crimes,” though they have yet to be resolved.

After receiving a “concerning report” from students, campus security alerted police early Thursday morning, which led to the arrest.

Hagins allegedly “laid out his plans to bring a folding gun to the school stowed inside a backpack along with hundreds of rounds of ammo,” according to social media posts discovered by investigators.

In a statement released on Thursday, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, “We might have had a tragedy occur today.”

“Instead, these pupils informed the school, which allowed us to get immediately to work and apprehend Hagins before he could carry out his plans. We are grateful to each and every one of them for seeing and saying something “Young remarked.

Hagins allegedly communicated with two other students on Snapchat about wanting to “enact a Columbine,” referring to the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, according to Orlando television station WKMG.

According to WKMG, police drew up a perimeter around Hagins’ apartment and detained him on Thursday after discovering a collapsible rifle and numerous rounds of ammo in his backpack. Hagins allegedly planned to go to a shooting range before heading to the campus on Thursday, according to Young.

According to the TV station, Young claimed, “This was all part of the plan since today the campus would be full because everyone has to be there to take their final test.”

Daytona police said in a news release on Thursday that they are still attempting to figure out what happened, but that they have “discovered that Hagins was in danger of failing classes at [Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University] and was also cited for a driving offense while on campus yesterday.”

The arrest in Florida comes just over a week after four students were killed and numerous others were injured in a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan.

Several students have been arrested and charged in the aftermath of the recent incident in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.