Police said an elementary school teacher threatened to shoot and infect others if the COVID barrier was removed.

After a plastic barrier he put up in his classroom to protect against the virus was removed, a Pennsylvania elementary school teacher allegedly threatened to shoot and infect other people with COVID-19.

The York Daily Record stated that Chad Gerrick, 50, a sixth-grade teacher at Sinking Springs Elementary School in York, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat on Friday.

The Daily Record said that Gerrick had a chat with school administrators earlier in the morning when maintenance employees removed the plastic barrier.

He threatened to shoot everyone at the Central York Educational Service Center if he became infected with the virus later that day, according to a cafeteria staff.

According to the Daily Record, police claim he said, “I don’t care how sick I am, I’m going to school and spreading COVID to everyone I can.”

A search warrant was performed at his home, and nine long firearms and one handgun were discovered. According to the publication, no firearms were discovered in his vehicle, which was parked at the school.

According to the Daily Record, Gerrick had been a science and math teacher in the district for more than 18 years.

Gerrick is on leave, according to Nicole Montgomery, the district’s director of communications and marketing, and the school district is cooperating with authorities throughout the investigation.

“Mr. Chad Gerrick was detained on Friday, October 8th, as we are aware. During this continuing inquiry, the Central York School District is cooperating closely with the Northern Regional Police Department. Mr. Gerrick is currently on leave. On this personnel matter, the District is unable to provide any additional information “According to the statement.

According to the York Daily Record, he will appear for a preliminary hearing on October 22.

According to U.S. Census data, York has a population of 44,800 people and is located about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.

Tensions have been running high among students, instructors, and parents as schools have returned for in-person learning this year.

There were 30 incidents of gunfire in US schools between August 1 and September 15, killing five people and injuring 23 others. The previous high-water mark was set in 2019, when 16 events occurred.

Threats against education employees, particularly teachers, have risen as a result of disagreements regarding mask demands in schools. This is a condensed version of the information.