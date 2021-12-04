Police said an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint by a teen who had broken into the school.

According to authorities, an 11-year-old child was robbed at knifepoint by a youngster who allegedly broke into a New York City school on Friday.

The armed adolescent is said to have entered Robert A. Wyck Junior High School in Queens’ Briarwood area at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to authorities, the teen entered the school and went into a bathroom, where he discovered the youngster.

According to the New York Daily News, he brandished the knife to the boy’s chest and demanded money. The youngster allegedly stole the child’s water bottle and fled out of the school after the boy replied he didn’t have any money to donate.

During the incident, the 11-year-old youngster was unharmed. According to reports, a school security guard was unable to prevent the suspect from fleeing the campus.

The boy allegedly got into a second altercation approximately a block from the school five minutes later. He allegedly attempted but failed to cut the throat of a man in his early 50s. The teen allegedly cut through the man’s jacket multiple times but not his arm, according to authorities.

According to the Daily News, the youngster hurled a water bottle at the man, which authorities suspect was the same one he stole from the boy.

The teen then fled along 85 Avenue toward Parson Boulevard, where he was involved in a third confrontation with a local deli clerk, according to police.

Authorities released a CCTV photo from the deli as well as a sketch of the adolescent on Saturday. New York City police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (718) 969-6844.

On Saturday, the Washington Newsday attempted to contact a spokesman for the New York City Department of Education for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication. Any comments will be added to this story.

After four children were fatally shot at a school in Michigan on Tuesday, weapons in schools have been a focus of public scrutiny. At least 60 Michigan schools have been closed as a result of the event.