Police said a woman stole over $300,000 worth of items, including Gucci and Prada, to sell online.

A California woman is suspected of stealing more than $300,000 in products from retailers in recent months, as the state has seen an increase in retail crime.

According to San Diego television station KSWB, Ekatarina Zharkova, 38, was arrested in Contra Mesa, California, and placed into a local jail on suspicion of grand theft.

According to KSWB, officials from the California Highway Patrol investigated a property that was “packed wall to wall in every room” with bags of clothing from brands including Prada, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo.

While coordinated store thefts and smash and grab lootings have increased in recent weeks in California, authorities said Zharkova reportedly stole the items on her own. She was spotted committing a theft at a Nordstrom store, according to the highway patrol.

According to KSWB, “investigators witnessed her enter a Nordstrom Rack store, where she was observed loading a shopping basket with high-end merchandise.”

“She covered the merchandise with a coat and then removed security sensors with a sensor-defeating gadget before leaving the business with over $3,500 in stolen merchandise. Zharkova returned to her car and was arrested right away “Officials from the highway patrol added.

Highway patrol officers uncovered 2,333 stolen items worth $330,000 after searching Zharkova’s home, according to authorities. The things were being sold by Zharkova on the internet.

According to authorities in Walnut Creek, California, 80 persons broke into a Nordstrom shop in November and stole items. A video of the incident, which showed people fleeing the store in the Bay Area, went viral.

According to law enforcement sources, a Nordstrom store in a Los Angeles County mall was looted last week, with the crooks using bear spray on a security guard to gain inside.

Organized crime networks, according to law enforcement officials, have been recruiting young individuals to commit some of the recent retail robberies.

“We’re not talking about someone who is in desperate need of cash or food. These are people who do it for a big profit and the excitement of it “Ben Dugan, president of the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, a nationwide organization, echoed these sentiments.

