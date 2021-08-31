Police said a woman left a backpack containing human remains in a dumpster.

After an unidentified woman left a backpack containing suspected human remains in a dumpster, Virginia police are investigating a “strange event.”

According to Chesterfield County Police, they responded to a report of the woman dumping the backpack in a dumpster behind a store several hours earlier at around 1:50 p.m. on Monday. She then went into the store without the bag and exited the area.

The statement added, “A store employee checked the backpack, spotted what seemed to be blood on it, and called police.” “Officers on the scene discovered human remains in the backpack.”

Two stills from surveillance camera footage of a young woman in a t-shirt and shorts were given by police. Members of the public who have information that could lead to the woman’s identification are advised to call the authorities at 804-748-1251, as she or someone else may need medical assistance as a result of the incident.

The store in question, according to WTVR CBS 6, is a Gabe’s department store at the Victorian Square retail area in Midlothian, an unincorporated community in Richmond’s suburbs. According to the source, the trash where the bag was dumped belonged to a Planet Fitness location.

According to WTVR CBS 6, the remains were transferred to a state lab, where a preliminary conclusion was reached that the remains could be a baby’s body, though this has yet to be confirmed by a medical examiner. According to WTVR CBS 6, evidence found in the abandoned suitcase may lead authorities to a local high school.

On Monday afternoon, police were on the site from about 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chesterfield County Police have been asked for comment by this website.

The parents of a child whose body was discovered in a freezer at a residence were arrested by Chesterfield County Police in July.

The boy, Eliel Adon Weaver, was under the age of five when he died and had been kept in the freezer for up to two years, according to police.

a plot to keep a dead body hidden

Dina D. Weaver and Kassceen Weaver were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and neglect to render aid.

Kassceen Weaver was also charged with hiding a dead body, domestic assault, and malicious injuring of a lady he knew. The identity of the victim has been confirmed by the police. This is a condensed version of the information.