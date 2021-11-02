Police said a student stabbed a teacher in the chest in front of other students.

A 14-year-old girl from Western Australia (WA) has been detained after stabbing a high school teacher in the chest.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the youngster was handed a knife by a 13-year-old friend before entering Willetton Senior High School (WSHS) in Perth at around 11:10 a.m. Monday and stabbed a female Year 8 teacher in her 50s.

According to 7News.com.au, the attack happened in front of other pupils and took place in the student services area of the school.

Following the assault, the assailant fled the school, but she and her friend were apprehended later that day, according to Australian network ABC.

According to a representative for the state police, the instructor was stabbed in the left armpit area and received a one centimeter (0.4 inch) wound. She was transferred to Fiona Stanley Hospital, where she was treated and then released.

According to classmates, the assailant was suspended last week and returned without permission. Since Oct. 14, she and a companion are accused of plotting to assassinate the teacher in internet talks.

The two were charged with attempting to unlawfully kill and were due in court Tuesday in Perth’s Children’s Court.

“The people who have been accused are very young,” Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch was quoted as saying. “There is obviously a lot more going on there, and that’s subject to the inquiry at the moment about their mental health and other concerns.”

Just before school ended on the day of the stabbing, WSHS principal Trevor Hunter issued an email to parents and guardians informing them about the stabbing.

Following the attack at recess, all students were held in their classrooms “for a brief duration” as a precaution, according to Hunter’s email.

“At no time were any children in danger,” the principal asserted.

Hunter also encouraged parents and guardians to call him or any member of the administrative team if their child requires more assistance from the school.

The incident, according to Pat Byrne, president of the State School Teachers’ Union of Western Australia, served as a reminder of the “dangers teachers face and the need for ongoing improvement surrounding school safety.”

“Every teacher should be able to go to work knowing they will be protected,” Byrne continued.