Police said a student attacked a teacher with an iron rod after being told to “sit properly.”

According to authorities, a 21-year-old student in Delhi, India, was arrested after allegedly attacking his teacher with an iron rod over the weekend.

According to The Times of India, a class 11 student named Lalit was accused of striking an unnamed male instructor with a metal rod after the latter told the 21-year-old to “sit properly” during class at a boys’ senior secondary school in Ranhola on Saturday morning.

According to India Today, Lalit, who had failed twice and was repeating the grade, disrupted the class, causing the teacher to make the request and advise the student to stop being a nuisance.

According to the outlet, the teacher suffered grave injuries as a result of the incident. He’s currently being treated at Rathee Hospital.

The teacher was able to give a statement to the police.

Officials said Lalit was taken into prison after the school’s management filed a complaint.

He was charged with attempting to commit culpable homicide under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Lalit was arrested and sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody after appearing in court.

In late 2018, a 12-year-old student at a government school in Saket attacked his teacher with an iron rod in a similar incident.

According to authorities, the instructor discovered a foot-and-a-half-long metal rod in the student’s luggage and threatened to alert the boy’s parents. The teacher also chastised the youngster for carrying the metal rod in his luggage.

Later, the teacher took the rod and placed it on his desk.

“The youngster took the rod off the table and attempted to return it. When the teacher noticed this, he attempted to reclaim it from the student. “The youngster then assaulted the instructor on the face and head, causing injuries above the man’s right eye, ear, and skull,” Hindustan Times cited then-deputy commissioner of police Vijay Kumar as saying.

According to eyewitnesses, the student then departed the classroom and scaled the school’s outer wall.

The teacher was transported to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, where he was treated.

The student was then charged under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code.