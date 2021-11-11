Police said a security guard at Astroworld wasn’t ‘needled’ but rather struck in the head.

Authorities stated Wednesday that a security guard’s recollections of events at last week’s catastrophic Astroworld Festival that led to his medical care were “not compatible” with prior claims that he had been needle spiked.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that officials had spoken with the anonymous security officer in the days following the festival, which ended a day early after a mob surge on November 5 killed eight people and injured dozens. Finner said two persons were still in critical condition in the hospital on Wednesday.

On November 6, Finner told reporters that medical personnel treating festival attendees reported the security guard “was reaching over to detain or seize a citizen, and he felt a prick in his neck.”

“They provided Narcan when we were examined—he went unconscious,” Finner added at the earlier press conference, referring to the treatment that can quickly reverse a heroin overdose. “He was awakened, and the medical personnel noticed a prick that looked like a prick you’d receive if someone was attempting to inject you.” However, Finner stated on Wednesday that investigators’ interactions with the security officer did not match the initial data provided by medical personnel.

“We were able to track down the security guard. That does not appear to be the case in his narrative “Finner remarked. “He claims he was struck in the head, knocked out, and awoke in the security tent. We want to make sure that no one injected drugs into him because he claims that no one did.” Needle spiking is an act in which one person injects a drug into another without their knowledge. It’s been compared to drink spiking, which is when someone adds a drug to someone else’s drink. People in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have reported many incidences of alleged needle spiking in recent weeks, according to The Independent.

Some officials have called for an independent investigation into this year’s Astroworld Festival, including Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who said in a November 6 tweet that she wants “an objective and unbiased investigation into what happened.”

