Police said a school bus driver was stabbed and killed in front of students.

According to authorities, a man was arrested Friday in Pasco, Washington, for reportedly stabbing and killing a school bus driver in front of students.

According to KEPR, the attack occurred after the bus driver, whose identity was not published, picked up the children at Longfellow Elementary School, which is located around West Shoshone Street and North 9th Avenue.

The unnamed assailant boarded the bus as the youngsters boarded at the elementary school. According to authorities, the suspect then attacked the bus driver and stabbed him at least once.

During the attack, the school bus hopped a curb and slammed into some nearby shrubs.

Within minutes of the stabbing, police came on the scene and detained the perpetrator.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Captain Bill Parramore said that pupils on the bus, as well as students who were outdoors at the time of the attack, were brought back to school right away. Detectives will continue to investigate the attack scene, he added.

According to police, no children were harmed in the event.

The bus driver, according to authorities, had no prior knowledge of the suspect. There has been no explanation for the stabbing.

Following the tragedy, Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney issued a statement saying, “We are grieved by the awful loss of one of our own.” “Right now, our emphasis is on assisting our kids and employees who have been greatly affected by this tragedy.”

Following the incident, the school notified parents and asked them to pick up their children. To assist kids and employees, the Pasco School District dispatched school district counselors to Longfellow and the transportation office.

Parramore added that counselors will be on hand this weekend and Monday at both locations to provide support to students and employees.

“Extremely intense and unexpected emotional reactions might be triggered by such events. If you or your child require assistance, please do not hesitate to contact your student’s school counselor or principal,” Whitney stated. “The events of today have severely grieved us. Please keep an eye on each other and call out if you need us as our community processes these events.”

More information on the incident has yet to be disclosed. The investigation is still underway.

