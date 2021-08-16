Police said a rape victim is ‘happy’ with her alleged rapist and their baby, which was conceived via abuse.

After being released from prison, a suspended school headmaster in the Indian state of Odisha who was arrested in 2017 for allegedly raping a juvenile student began cohabiting and “lived happily” with his victim and their daughter, according to authorities.

According to The Times of India, the unnamed principal of SSD Government Girls’ High School in the Koraput district was arrested in October 2017 and charged with sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code and the country’s Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

According to the publication, an Odisha police report submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleged that after his release from prison on Nov. 16, 2020, the headmaster began cohabiting and “living happily” with his rape victim and her child.

“[W]hen the charged headmaster was released on bond… The superintendent of police of Koraput was reported in the article as stating, “He went to the hamlet of the victim girl and carried her with him on her agreement.”

The survivor is accused of taking her newborn daughter from the Koraput Child Care Center and bringing her to the headmaster’s rented apartment in Burigumma.

According to authorities, the victim is claimed to be pleased with the accused and the daughter child.

The situation came to light after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) requested a response from the Odisha police in response to a complaint filed by advocate and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, who claimed that tribal girls were being sexually exploited at the school and demanded to know the government’s rehabilitation measures for the victims as well as the police’s actions against the headmaster.

According to police, the minor received $7,205 in compensation for the abuse, which was split into three payments: Rs 3.75 lakh ($5,050) ordered by the Odisha Human Rights Commissions, Rs 1.5 lakh ($2,020) from the District Legal Services, and Rs 10,000 ($135) from the Indian Red Cross Society.

Following her delivery, the district government supplied her and her then-newborn child with medical and healthcare amenities.

In addition, officials are apparently currently finalizing a 1,306-square-foot plot of government land in the village of Khamara for the victim.

There were no other criminal proceedings pending against the headmaster at the time. Since his arrest, he has been suspended.

To safeguard the victim’s privacy, the victim’s identify was not revealed per Supreme Court directions in sexual assault cases.