Police said a newborn has 16 bone fractures and his parents have been arrested on multiple counts.

After their newborn baby was discovered to have 16 bone fractures, an adolescent couple was imprisoned.

Following an inquiry into alleged maltreatment of their five-week-old kid, Robert Oaks and Sylvia Kutchman, both 19 and 18, of Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania, were arrested on Friday. They’ve been charged with felony aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of minors, assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

When the couple took the infant to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown on November 12, they raised concerns. The teen parents thought their daughter had broken her arm.

The toddler had a shattered arm and multiple other fractures, according to an assessment.

According to reports, the couple was told they needed to transport the infant to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, but they refused.

The Nanty-Glo Borough Police Department was called by UPMC Children’s Hospital.

According to Law & Crime, Dr. Rachel Berger wrote in a report, “This is child abuse.”

“This has to be abuse, no normal treatment could create these injuries and in these phases of healing… there is no evidence of any underlying medical condition that would predispose her to these fractures,” said another doctor, who reported the abuse to authorities.

According to The Tribune-Democrat, authorities believe the child’s fractures occurred between the evening of November 11 and the next day. Meanwhile, the broken arm is thought to have occurred between November 5 and 13.

Oaks was apparently “too rough” with Kutchman’s daughter, according to medical officials. She apparently mentioned something similar to medical workers responding to a call from the couple on November 5 about a possible “traumatic injury” to the infant.

Oaks claimed he was swaddling the youngster when he heard a “pop” noise and that he didn’t realize his own strength.

The earlier incident was referred to Cambria County Youngster & Youth Services for further investigation because the child had no bruises and was moving around normally.

Then, on November 9, Kutchman posted a video to Facebook showing her daughter with an immobilized arm, indicating that the injury had most certainly occurred by that time.

Prior to their arrest on November 16, they were questioned. This is a condensed version of the information.