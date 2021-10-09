Police said a man tried to have sex with a 5- and 9-year-old and was arrested.

A 32-year-old guy was arrested last week in Montgomery County, New York, after attempting to meet and rape teenage females who were actually undercover sexual predator hunters.

According to 10 ABC, Michael Clark, an Amsterdam resident, was detained at the Woodrow Wilson Town Houses on Wednesday.

According to NewsChannel 13, police were responding to a tip of a man in possession of child pornography and wanting to connect with underage girls when they discovered Clark surrounded by four members of the Predator Poachers.

The members of the organization stated they had been conversing with Clark for the previous week and he was anxious to meet with many juvenile girls. The group members go online and act as underage children to entice sexual predators.

“We replied, ‘Hey, we were the ones the whole time,’ and he ended up with a knife on him,” said Alex Rosen of the Predator Poachers.

“‘Do you have any weapons on you?’ I inquired, and he produced a knife. Who knows what he’d do if he had a knife in his hand. It’s troubling that he wanted five children and had a knife with him to meet them “Added he.

Clark eventually dropped the knife and was later apprehended.

According to 10 ABC, he engaged with someone he thought was an 11-year-old girl in an interview. Clark allegedly emailed the girl sexually explicit images as well as pornographic movies.

Clark also requested to meet with the child and invited her to have sex with him with her 5-year-old and 9-year-old friends, according to authorities.

Clark has been charged with two charges of attempted criminal sex act in the first degree, a class B felony, and one count of attempted rape in the first degree, a class B felony. He was also charged with attempted transmitting indecent material to a juvenile, a class E felony.

Clark was remanded in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 cash bond or a $75,000 bond.

In late April, a convicted pedophile in England was apprehended after attempting to meet and have sex with the non-existent 4-year-old daughter of an undercover police officer.