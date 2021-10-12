Police said a man set fire to his in-laws after his divorce from his wife.

After his estranged wife left him, a 29-year-old businessman in the Indian state of Telangana allegedly set fire to his in-laws over the weekend, according to authorities.

According to The Times of India, Sai Krishna barged into his in-laws’ residence in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) on Saturday night. According to authorities, he then doused the pair with gasoline and lit them on fire.

The victims were taken to a nearby private hospital by neighbors who heard the crying.

T. Sagar Rao, a 54-year-old farmer, and his 50-year-old wife, T. Rama, both received severe burn injuries.

The publication quoted KPHB inspector S. Laxmi Narayana as saying, “While Sagar Rao received nearly 50% burns on his legs and back, Rama suffered about 30% burns on her legs and hands.”

Krishna, a real estate developer from Karimnagar, was also burned during the incident.

T. Neethika, Krishna’s 29-year-old wife, moved into her parents’ Sri Sai Brundhavan Apartment after disagreements with her husband a year after they married in 2016, according to the newspaper.

“Krishna barged into his in-laws’ flat with a petrol bottle on Saturday night. Neethika locked herself in her room because she suspected he was carrying acid in the container “said the inspector.

Krishna fled the scene after reportedly burning his in-laws on fire and sought treatment at a private hospital in his hometown. He is no longer in danger, according to police, and will be detained once he is released from the hospital.

Krishna has been charged with attempted murder as a result of the event. Domestic harassment charges were also filed against him by KPHB cops, based on a complaint from his estranged wife, which is currently in court.

In June, a similar incident occurred in Kerala, India. During an altercation over a social media post, a 28-year-old lady was set on fire by her live-in partner.

During a quarrel between the pair on June 9, the woman, named as Athira, was drenched with kerosene by her 30-year-old partner, Shanavaz, according to her family. Shanavaz is accused of then lighting his partner on fire with a lighter.

Athira and Shanavaz were both transferred to a local hospital, where Athira died the next morning. Shanavaz was also burned as a result of the tragedy.