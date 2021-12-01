Police said a man from Queens was arrested after attempting to get a 12-year-old girl into his car.

Authorities in Brooklyn have detained a man accused of luring a 12-year-old girl into his car as she walked home from school earlier this week.

At roughly 2:25 p.m., the nameless minor victim was near the intersection of Essex Street and Dumont Avenue in the city’s eastern sector. The New York Daily News stated that Verlon Thomas, a 36-year-old Queens resident, contacted her on Monday.

During the incident, Thomas, who was seated inside his vehicle, allegedly offered the girl a free ride home. According to authorities, he then told the pre-teen girl “get into [his]car” as he enjoyed himself in front of her.

The girl bolted and subsequently dialed 911, which dispatched officers to the site.

Thomas was apprehended on Tuesday after authorities used security cameras and license plate readers to follow his car.

Thomas, who lives approximately a mile and a half from the crime scene in Lindenwood, is accused of luring a youngster. In Brooklyn Criminal Court, he was scheduled to be arraigned.

A similar incident occurred in neighboring New Jersey over a month ago, when a guy attempted to entice a 13-year-old girl into his automobile.

On Oct. 4, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the adolescent was walking along Pitney Lane near Danielle Court in Jackson Township when a man in an SUV backed up and spoke with her.

“Are you shivering? I’m willing to offer you a ride. Please get inside my car “The girl was asked by the driver, who was also the only occupant of the vehicle.

The victim, who was able to photograph the SUV multiple times, fled to the nearest residence on Danielle Court for assistance.

The vehicle then proceeded east on East Veterans Highway, leaving the area on Pitney Lane.

The driver is now being sought by authorities. He was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic man with short brown hair who was dressed in a dark t-shirt.

The man’s car is thought to be a white GMC Yukon XL from 2007 to 2014 with black-painted six-spoke wheels and a rear window wiper missing.

The car looked to have a VLP61C New Jersey registration, but the number was found to be invalid.