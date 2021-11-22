Police said a man died in a freak accident in California after four jet skis collided.

The event happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the San Diego Bay, under the Coronado Bridge. Following the incident, emergency personnel discovered the man was not breathing, according to Sergeant T.D. De La Pena of the San Diego Harbor Police Department. He was estimated to be between the ages of 20 and 30.

After removing the man from the water and onto a nearby dock, responders attempted CPR on the man, whose name has not been released to the public at this time. According to De Le Pena, despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The other people involved in the four-car accident were sent to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The incident is still being investigated.

The San Diego Harbor Police Department was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this story.

Last summer, another man was killed while riding a jet ski, but in a very different situation. Eugene Arao, 47, of Reno, Nevada, died in Stampede Reservoir, northeast of Sacramento, after being struck by lightning while riding a jet ski. Emergency personnel discovered his dead around 20 yards from the reservoir’s coastline.

When the lightning struck, Arao’s son was near his father. He was knocked out and later discovered to be severely burned. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and made a full recovery.

Others in the vicinity of the hit were also impacted. Shelly Bryant, a witness to the incident who was around 30 feet away from Arao, said in a Facebook post, “We experienced some minor damage to our boat….our sonar was fried from the collision and it knocked the wind out of our nine-year-old.” “She is doing well today despite some slight chest trouble.” In July, two people were injured in a jet ski accident on Oneida Lake in New York. Two passengers on a jet ski were hurt after colliding with a fishing boat, according to the New York State Police.

