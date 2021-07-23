Police said a “few” put “themselves and others at danger” and have expanded their waterfront dispersion powers.

A dispersion zone on Liverpool’s waterfront was expanded after police received many reports of unruly behavior.

According to Merseyside Police, teenagers aged 13 to 16 were seen climbing over the bridge at Mariners Wharf, dragging members of the public off paddleboards, and jumping into customers’ boats at the Watersports Centre.

According to police, large groups of youths were later seen throwing nitrous oxide canisters and plastic bottles at dock security, as well as urinating on walls and being abusive to the public, fighting and smashing glass bottles, drinking alcohol while under the influence, and inhaling nitrous oxide.

Others allegedly threw bottles at kayakers near the docks, and others allegedly went unaccompanied onto Wild Shore inflatables without paying.

Inspector Charlotte Irlam stated, “The waterfront should be a safe place for everyone to visit and enjoy the fantastic weather we’ve had this week, not a place for the irresponsible and plainly fatal anti-social activity we’ve witnessed in recent days.”

“Those visiting and working near the docks, as well as families and children visiting the Wild Shore attraction and Watersports Centre, have not only had to see this behavior, but have also been direct victims of verbal abuse and object hurling.

“We will not allow this, and we will continue to work with our partners to take all necessary measures.

“To avoid more clashes, we’ve established a dispersal zone along the shoreline and in the surrounding area. These dispersal zones aren’t intended to prevent young people or anybody else from congregating at the docks to enjoy what is a world-renowned area with amazing architecture and facilities.

“It isn’t about keeping young people from meeting their friends after such a traumatic period of lockdown, when the vast majority of them have done totally properly.

“It’s simply about ensuring that the minority of people who come with the intention of behaving anti-socially are removed from the area, so that people of all ages feel safe and can enjoy the waterfront.”

