Police said a daughter hid her mother’s body for half a year in order to collect Social Security checks.

Kimberly Heller, 54, is facing criminal charges after her mother’s body was located in her New Hampshire home after weeks of inquiry, according to the Bedford Police Department. Heller had been hiding the body since her mother died in May, according to the report.

Heller was investigated by police in late October after other family members contacted to report that they hadn’t seen their mother in several months. On October 25, officers from the Bedford Police Department attempted to conduct a wellness check, but Heller refused to let them into her home.

Officers returned to Heller’s home with a search warrant after more investigation into the case. They were able to find her mother’s body once they got inside. According to an autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner, the mother, whose name and age at death were not made public, died of natural causes a few days before Memorial Day.

On November 18, Heller was arrested and accused with mistreatment of a corpse. She is accused of carrying out the scam in order to continue receiving her mother’s Social Security checks, which officials discovered were still being placed into an account after her death. She is set to be arraigned in Merrimack’s 9th Circuit Court on January 6.

“Bedford Police have contacted the federal Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General and are coordinating with the Inspector General’s investigation,” according to a statement from the department. “The investigation revealed that Heller’s mother’s Social Security payments were still being deposited into her bank account in the months following her death.”

A lady was detained for a similar alleged incident in Lincoln, Arkansas, in August. Geanna Pike was arrested by deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office when they discovered her mother's body, Gloria Pike, mummified with newspaper and hidden in her home. Pike had stolen her dead mother's identity and used her "check card" for certain purchases, according to an investigation.