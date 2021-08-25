Police said a Cerebral Palsy patient died after being left in a hot car for five hours.

A 29-year-old caretaker in Guilford County, North Carolina, has been charged with murder after a cerebral palsy patient in her care died after being left in a hot car for many hours, according to authorities.

Briea Askew, of Greensboro, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old female cerebral palsy patient from Jamestown on Aug. 10, according to a statement provided by the High Point Police Department.

According to the outlet, the unidentified person was taken to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center on that day with a temperature of more than 110 degrees Fahrenheit before being pronounced dead.

The woman had been left unsupervised in a non-air-conditioned vehicle for roughly five hours, according to the police inquiry. Authorities did not reveal the reason of her death, but they stated it was caused by extreme heat and humidity, as well as the lack of air conditioning in the vehicle.

Following the inquiry, Askew was arrested and charged. According to the New York Post, she is currently being held in Guildford County Jail on a $200,000 secured bond, according to inmate records.

Days before the cerebral palsy patient died, an identical occurrence occurred in Arizona. A 7-month-old kid died after being left in a hot car for around two hours while his mother was shopping in a mall.

Officers were dispatched to the JCPenney parking lot at Superstition Springs Center on US Route 60 and Power Road at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 after receiving a complaint of a youngster who was not breathing. First responders rushed the boy to a hospital while performing life-saving measures, but the child did not survive.

When the victim’s mother returned from a two-hour trip to the mall, she allegedly discovered him unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Authorities did not specify whether the mother was aware that the youngster was inside the vehicle, which had its windows apparently rolled up. The temperature was 106 degrees Fahrenheit outside that day.

Authorities said they haven’t decided whether the mother will face criminal charges.

The death was allegedly the first reported hot car death involving a child in the state for 2021.