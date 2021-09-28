Police said a burglar’s body was discovered in a restaurant vent after a botched break-in.

On Monday morning, officers from the Galloway Township Police Department were alerted to a report of a deceased individual at Two Brothers From Italy.

When police arrived, they discovered the individual had attempted to enter the restaurant through an exhaust fan on the top.

However, during the burglary attempt, the man became stuck and perished as a result of his inability to release himself.

“Investigation indicated that the unidentified white individual attempted to obtain entry into the restaurant via a rooftop exhaust fan,” according to a statement posted on the force’s Facebook page early Tuesday.

“The individual became trapped within the exhaust fan during the burglary attempt and was unable to extricate himself.”

“Both the Galloway Twp. Police Department and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the identity of the dead male,” the post stated.

The Pomona Fire Department, Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, Atlantic City Fire Department, and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also aided the police, according to the statement.

As of Tuesday morning, the man’s identity had not been revealed.

The Galloway Township Police Department has been approached for comment by this website.

A burglar in Florida killed in December when a window smashed down on him while attempting to break into a residence.

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, allegedly tried to gain entry to the property by climbing through a window, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“While Hernandez was trying to make his way through the window, it unexpectedly closed on top of him, pinning him and keeping him suspended in air,” Lt. Russel Park said in a Facebook video posted after the burglary.

When deputies got on the site, they discovered his body.

At the time, Hernandez’s fiancée, Patricia Duarte, expressed skepticism about the police’ account of events.

“As soon as I arrived, I said to myself, ‘There’s no way.’ “This isn’t what happened,” she stated emphatically.

Duarte stated, “I need a proper inquiry.” “I require the truth to be revealed.”

Hernandez was also identified as a convicted felon who was “no stranger” to law enforcement, according to Park.

