Police said a 5-year-old girl was raped by a 13-year-old teacher’s son.

Police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh reported Wednesday that a 5-year-old child was raped by her tutor’s adolescent son earlier this week.

The victim went to see her instructor in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, but she was left alone with the latter’s 13-year-old son, according to daily The Times of India, quoting city superintendent Nipun Agarwal.

According to investigators, the boy raped the girl in the home that evening while his father was out.

The sexual assault was discovered after the girl returned home and told her mother about it, who subsequently filed a police report.

According to the article, a case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape of women under the age of twelve), as well as sections 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

After complaining of pain in her lower abdomen and showing bloodstains on her clothes, the girl was also sent to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

According to authorities, the alleged rapist went before a juvenile court and was sentenced to a daycare home in Noida, a neighboring city.

The identify of the rape victim was withheld to safeguard her privacy, as directed by the Supreme Court in cases involving sexual assault.

A similar incident occurred last month in Uttar Pradesh, when a 13-year-old boy allegedly raped his 9-year-old neighbor outside her home as the latter was playing with a friend.

On Sept. 16, the youngster is said to have taken the girl to a secluded location in Bareilly and raped her.

After the victim arrived home crying, the girl’s mother learnt about the event, prompting the parent to file a complaint against the youngster.

The youngster and his father, on the other hand, allegedly stopped the mother on her way to the police station and threatened to murder her if she told anybody about the incident.

When the mother took her daughter to a community health center for her kid’s deteriorating health, she was able to report the incident to a doctor.

The doctor alerted authorities, who filed a complaint against the youngster under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and pertinent parts of the POCSO Act.