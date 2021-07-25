Police said a 4-year-old boy fell from a 10th-floor balcony and is in serious condition.

According to police, a 4-year-old kid is in serious condition after falling from a 10th-story balcony of an apartment complex in New York City on Saturday.

Officials from the New York City Fire Department and the New York Police Department responded to the building on Noble Avenue in the Bronx shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to WABC.

The 4-year-old youngster was brought to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, according to the report.

According to police, at least one parent was present inside their residence at the time of the occurrence.

According to authorities, NBC New York stated that a preliminary inquiry into the incident discovered no evidence of crime in the child’s fall.

According to authorities, the toddler fell from a 10th-floor balcony facing the back that appeared to be normal apartment balconies with railings all around.

As of this writing, authorities have not disclosed any additional information. It’s unclear how the toddler managed to gain access to the balcony.

The New York Post stated that several witnesses saw the fall, including 11-year-old Nataly Rojas, who said she heard a female screaming and then spotted the youngster unconscious under a tree behind the apartment building.

She described the experience as “terrifying” and “frightening.”

Wencelesco Marin, 72, a retired factory worker who lives in the same building as the youngster, was another eyewitness. At the time of the event, he said he was playing baseball across the street at the Noble Playground.

“You know what, I blame the parents,” says the narrator. He’s a four-year-old boy. Marin, who lives on the 17th floor of the apartment complex, was quoted by the New York Post as saying, “He has no business being on the balcony.” “You just have to look after the kids.” When these youngsters are playing, you can’t just ignore them.”

He claimed that in his 24 years of living in the building, he had never heard of anything close to this.

He stressed the importance of keeping a watch on young children when they are playing.

“Kids will be kids. They have no idea. They scale trees and then plummet. He’s still alive by a miracle. “I really feel sad for the kid,” he continued, referring to the ten floors. I’m hoping he makes it.”