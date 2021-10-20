Police said a 15-year-old girl was planning a school attack “like Columbine.”

After authorities stated she was preparing a mass casualty incident “like Columbine” at her high school last month, a 15-year-old Utah girl was detained.

After the sheriff’s office received a report from the FBI about a threat against Webster High School, Weber County officials arrested the teenager, whose name was not revealed owing to her age.

According to a warrant obtained by KSL.com, deputies received reports of messages from an Instagram account containing “terroristic threats including the act of committing a mass school shooting” and “referenced acquiring firearms, and described the act that she was about to perform as “like Columbine.”

The Columbine High School massacre was a school shooting and failed bombing that occurred on April 20, 1999, and killed 15 people, including the two shooters. It was the bloodiest high school shooting in US history at the time.

The 2018 school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is now the deadliest high school shooting in US history. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder in the Parkland massacre on Wednesday.

On September 30, a 15-year-old student in Weber County’s 2nd District Juvenile Court was charged with using a weapon of mass destruction, a first-degree felony.

Investigators said they found a Google search with photographs of a school shooter on the girl’s phone, as well as text exchanges in which the girl allegedly declared “this shooting will be her way to’make my mark on society.'”

Detectives discovered a remark in another app in which she allegedly wrote: “I need guns.” I also require bullets. I also require alcoholic beverages. And I’m in desperate need of bombs… And I have to assassinate all of them [individuals].” The phone also had a video of the girl allegedly “making napalm in the driveway of her home,” and while a check of her home turned up no evidence of the material, which can be used to make a bomb, officials believe she had it at one point.

According to an affidavit, she had planned the strike for April 2024.

The Webster School District has launched an internal investigation and has stated that if “proper action against the student is taken,” it will be taken. This is a condensed version of the information.