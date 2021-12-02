Police said a 14-year-old boy on a bike ride was fatally stabbed by a homeless man in a ‘random act.’

According to the Associated Press, Florida authorities said Thursday that a homeless man fatally stabbed a 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle last month at random.

Ryan Rogers, 14, left his home to go for a bike ride when he met Semmie Lee Williams, 39, according to Palm Beach Gardens Chief Clinton Shannon. He was stabbed in the head several times. The next day, Rogers’ body was recovered along an Interstate 95 overpass.

“This appears to be an entirely coincidental deed. We don’t have a reason, “Shannon remarked. “It’s best described as an innocent young victim encountering an extremely violent criminal by coincidence.” A bandana with Rogers’ blood on it was discovered inside Williams’ backpack, according to court filings. Williams, who was apprehended in Miami on Wednesday, denied ever being in the company of Rogers.

Williams’ DNA was also found on a pair of headphones at the site, according to the records.

Williams has a history of committing random acts of violence, according to reports. According to court records, he pled guilty to aggravated assault-strangulation and battery on a person 65 or older in an attack in Atlanta in 2014.

Williams was sentenced to four years in prison and a mental institution as a result of the incident.

Because Williams was ruled mentally unable to aid in his defense, court proceedings were delayed for four years.

According to transcripts from Williams’ 2018 court appearance, a guy was going down the street when Williams sprang out from behind a wall, ran up behind him, held him in a tight chokehold, and pounded him on the head.

During the incident, the victim said he couldn’t breathe and was about to pass out when passersby intervened. Williams threw the victim into a ravine, injuring his arm permanently, and then fled. After a brief search of the area, Williams was apprehended.

During the incident, the victim said he asked Williams if he needed money.

During the incident, the victim said he asked Williams if he needed money.

"He declined. He is aware of my race and intends to eliminate me "Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. was told by the victim. "I'm fortunate to be alive. The plan was to assassinate me." Williams was sentenced to four years in prison and a mental institution.