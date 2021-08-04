Police reveal CCTV footage of a parcel swiped from a woman’s porch.

After a woman’s package was robbed from her porch, police released CCTV stills of a person they believe may have critical information.

CCTV footage from the woman’s property on Henley Drive in Southport also recorded someone “rooting through” a skip on the drive, she added.

“[A woman] walked up to the skip, had a root through the skip, and then came right up to the front of the home and snatched a parcel,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Merseyside Police has stated that police are looking for a lady who may have information about the theft, which occurred on Wednesday (July 28).

“The incident is reported to have occurred at around 11:30 a.m., when a parcel was stolen from outside a property on Henley Drive, Southport,” a police spokesman said.

“If you recognize this woman or have information that could assist us in reuniting the stolen parcel with its rightful owner and preventing other thefts, please phone 101, DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously quoting: 21000531813.”

