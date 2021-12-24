Police responding to a ‘break in’ report discovered a cannabis cultivation.

Police officers responding to reports of a break-in at a flat discovered a cannabis farm.

Yesterday, Merseyside Police received allegations of a possible burglary in Wirral, however the call led detectives to a flat where cannabis was being grown and stored.

On Wednesday, December 22, about 12.20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Serpentine Road in Wallasey.

Mum’s message to man who approached her 7-year-old son in AldiPolice alleged two men broke into a flat by destroying a window and then fled into the Vicarage Grove grounds before police arrived.

A 19-year-old Egremont guy was detained shortly after on accusations of burglary with intent to steal.

He was detained for questioning, and the investigation is still underway.

A cannabis farm of 40-50 plants was discovered inside the targeted home after a warrant was executed, and the plants were collected.

“Officers acted quickly to secure an arrest following reports of this incident,” Merseyside Police Inspector Michael Fletcher said. “We continue to appeal to any witnesses who have any further information that could assist our ongoing investigations.”

“In 2018, we began Operation Castle to reaffirm our commitment to combatting burglaries in the region, which has resulted in year-on-year decreases in burglaries across Merseyside, sparing many residents the agony of a break-in.”

“As part of our efforts to bring perpetrators to justice and prevent further burglaries, offenders have been imprisoned for a total of more than 500 years, and we will continue to pursue those who violate the privacy of people’s homes in this heartless fashion.”

“During the holiday season, we also run Operation Shepherd, a crime prevention plan aimed at reducing crime and keeping communities safe.”

“It is critical that we find cannabis farms as fast as possible,” Inspector Fletcher said of finding the cannabis farm.

“Others who carelessly set up these farms have no regard for those who live nearby, and frequently combine electricity with water and overload plug outlets, posing a serious fire risk.”

“No one wants to live near a potential death trap, and it’s typically because of the people who live there.”

“The summary comes to an end.”