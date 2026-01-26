Police Rescue Two Kidnapping Victims in Ondo Forest Operation

In a dramatic raid on January 24, 2026, Ondo State police successfully rescued two victims from a notorious kidnapping gang that operates in the dense forests of the region. The operation, which unfolded with intense gunfire and rapid police mobilization, marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing battle against Nigeria’s rampant kidnapping epidemic.

The Rescue Operation

At approximately 09:45 hours, the Ondo State Police Command received an urgent distress call reporting that four individuals had been abducted at gunpoint by a heavily armed group. The victims were swiftly taken into the forest, a location that has long been a hotspot for criminal activity in the South West. Unlike in past cases where delays led to tragic outcomes, police forces responded without hesitation, launching a high-stakes rescue mission.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. Jimoh, a specialized tactical team moved into action. A police source revealed that the authorities did not engage in negotiations, opting instead for direct confrontation: “We took the fight to them,” said the source. As police forces pursued the kidnappers into their jungle hideout, a fierce gun battle ensued. Outgunned by the superior firepower of the police, the kidnappers were forced to abandon two of their hostages and retreat deeper into the forest.

In an operation that felt like a scene from an action thriller, the two rescued men were found unharmed, an outcome that came as a relief in a country where such kidnappings often end in violence or overwhelming ransom demands. However, the police effort is not over—authorities continue to search the area for the remaining suspects, intensifying the manhunt for the criminals responsible.

A Long-Standing Challenge

The dramatic rescue has sparked hope in Ondo and beyond, but it also highlights the ongoing challenge of tackling kidnapping, which has evolved into a multimillion-dollar criminal industry in Nigeria. While this successful operation is a morale booster for law enforcement, it underscores the persistent insecurity plaguing the country. Criminal syndicates have found fertile ground in the dense forests of the South West, where they continue to terrorize locals and extort ransoms from families.

For the families of the two men freed, the nightmare has come to an end. Yet for the kidnappers, the hunt continues. With authorities now focused on closing the net around these criminals, the message is clear: the forests of Ondo State will no longer be a sanctuary for those who profit from fear.