Police Rescue a 12-Year-Old Girl Who Has Been Chained For Three Years Inside An Abandoned House By Her Father.

After three years of being chained inside an abandoned house in Egypt, a 12-year-old girl was rescued.

Following the couple’s divorce, the girl’s father allegedly chained her to a bed inside the decaying house to keep her separated from her mother.

According to Gulf News, the terrible episode of assault occurred in Cairo’s Dakahlia Governorate.

Following a tip from two guys who broke into the abandoned house, officers raided the house and rescued the girl. The exact date of the rescue operation was unknown.

According to reports, the residence where the child was confined had two rooms, one of which was small, dark, and narrow. The girl was discovered bound to a bed there. Discarded utensils were strewn over the room.

Between the rooms, a little ladder leading to the house’s roof could be observed. According to Al Arabiya, the father had used wood and hefty stones to seal the opening on the roof. Though neighbors reported hearing constant cries and wails from the house, they assumed it was “haunted.” The tragedy was only discovered when two local men decided to break into the house from the roof. They were astonished to find the thin girl bound to the bed when they broke in. There was no food in the vicinity at the time.

They called the cops, who arrived quickly. The girl was taken to the hospital, and the father was arrested and reported to the police for further action. He allegedly denied torturing the kid, claiming that he bound her “out of compassion for his daughter and a wish to keep her close to him.” Meanwhile, the healing girl told Al Arabiya that all she wanted to do was “live like a regular child, playing with her peers, seeing the light and the street.” Due to a protracted time of non-interaction, her speech was said to be slurred.

According to the article, the girl’s mother was told by her father that her daughter was fine and living with his relatives. She requested that her daughter, who had been physically and psychologically harmed, be compensated.