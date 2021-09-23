Police Request a “Dive Team” to Assist in the Search for Gabby Petito’s Fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie, the fiance of deceased hiker and YouTuber Gabby Petito, was still being sought by police in North Port, Florida, on Wednesday. A dive crew is part of the search in the Carlton Reserve, a 24,600-acre preserve in Sarasota County, according to police.

Laundrie, a 23-year-old woman, has been missing since September 14. He told his parents he was going to the reserve, according to police.

The diving team’s arrival “does not imply that anything has been discovered.” It’s part of the overall search procedure, according to North Port Police. A huge truck and boat were used to search by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office special diving team.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kaitlyn Perez, the highly trained squad of ten divers was requested by North Port Police on Wednesday.

Perez explained, “These divers are specifically trained and extremely talented in low visibility bodies of water.”

Experts say that if Laundrie is in the Carlton Reserve, he will have a terrible time surviving. There are deadly creatures in the area, and there is no safe drinking water.

Petito’s remains were discovered two days earlier in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, and authorities verified Tuesday that she died as a result of a homicide.

Petito, 22, went missing on Sept. 11 while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, who was reported missing three days later in Florida.

