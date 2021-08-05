Police report that a man was brutally beaten to death after being mistaken for a molester’s accomplice.

According to authorities, a 26-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob in the Indian state of Haryana earlier this week after being misdiagnosed as a molester’s accomplice.

According to the publication The Times of India, the guy, identified by police as Anuj Kumar Gautam, was standing on the road with his brother-in-law in Gurugram’s Sector 37 on Monday afternoon when the two were pushed into a car and brought to a sports academy.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old Class XI student who was molested by a biker on her way to practice before to the beating misidentified the two as the molester’s accomplices as they stood outside of an office building.

“Two academy members went to pick up the girl, and they brought two people with them, suspecting them of being involved in the harassment. They later added a third person to the academy. Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, was cited as saying, “All three of them were abused and held prisoner.”

According to the report, Gautam’s brother-in-law, Sanjay, 32, stated they went to an office in the neighborhood to negotiate some work with a contractor named Chandan.

After Chandan had left, the two inhabitants of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, were talking when a black Hyundai Verna sedan pulled up alongside them, and two males exited the vehicle, while a girl stayed in the back seat.

“They accused us of behaving badly around her. We disputed it, but they seemed unconcerned. The publication quoted Sanjay as adding, “They abused us, dragged us into the car, and drove away.”

At least six persons were accused of attacking Gautam and Sanjay at the academy, including the owner’s relative and a coach, Manjit and Manish, respectively.

“Many others gathered at the location after hearing our cries. Some of them urged them not to thrash us because they were afraid we might die,” Sanjay explained. He went on to say that the two of them were trapped in a toilet while the mob went off to fetch Chandan to the school because they suspected him of molesting the girl.

After Chandan was brought to the academy, the group allegedly began to beat all three guys. Gautam, who had been beaten with sticks and rods, died of his injuries at the academy, according to authorities.

“They took us outside the restroom. “[Gautam] passed out and collapsed,” Sanjay explained. After that, the group is said to have disbanded. Brief News from Washington Newsday.