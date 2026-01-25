Police Release New Appeal for Suspect in Joanne Young Case

Detectives investigating the sex offences against Joanne Young have issued a fresh appeal, seeking to identify another suspect linked to the case. The new suspect is believed to be connected to a string of alleged offences involving Young, who has been the victim of prolonged abuse.

Ex-Husband Admits to Drugging and Raping Victim

Philip Young, the former husband of Joanne Young, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court last Friday to drugging and raping her over a period of 13 years. His guilty plea came amid ongoing investigations into the abuse, which has sent shockwaves through the community. The court heard that the offences took place over an extended period, further deepening the trauma faced by the victim.

Wiltshire Police have now released five images of a man, described as having a large build, scarring on the back of his head, prominent lips, and a distinctive tattoo on his chest. The images were captured between April and May 2022, and authorities are urging the public to help identify him. The man’s connection to the case is unclear, though it is believed that the offences occurred in the Swindon area. However, it is still uncertain whether the suspect lives locally or travelled from another region.

Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith, who is leading the investigation, described the case as “significant” and confirmed that other suspects have appeared in court regarding various serious sexual offences. He emphasized the importance of identifying this new suspect, noting the need for the public’s assistance in what has already become a complex investigation.

“We appreciate the graphic nature of these images, and we understand that they may be disturbing to some,” Smith said in a statement. “However, we urge anyone who recognizes the individual to come forward, as identifying him could be crucial to the ongoing investigation.”

Joanne Young, the victim in this case, has waived her right to anonymity in an effort to help law enforcement locate the suspect. She has shown continued courage throughout the legal process, and her actions in coming forward with her story are seen as a vital step in the pursuit of justice.

Police have asked that anyone with information on the suspect contact them by emailing [email protected] and quoting reference number 54240080286. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.