Police Release Bodycam Video Filmed After Couple Seen Fighting, according to Gabby Petito.

Utah police have released bodycam video from an altercation between Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who is now missing.

On August 12, police from the Moab City Police Department (MCPD) separated and spoke with Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, near their white van parked on the side of the road.

Petito was noticeably furious in the tape, which NBC2 News received, and Laundrie had scratches on his face, which he said the 22-year-old had caused by punching him.

Petito was observed speaking with an officer about her mental health and how they got into an argument after Laundrie shut her out of the van and urged her to “cool down.”

The officer later told the couple that he wanted them to “keep away from one other” for the night and that he would transport Laundrie to a nearby motel without Petito.

Petito and Laundrie both informed him they had “a bunch of minor things that had been building up,” he continued.

The MCPD published a report about the altercation, and Laundrie later became a person of interest after Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt reported her missing on September 11.

When Officer Daniel Robbins approached the van, he spotted Petito “sobbing uncontrollably,” according to the report obtained by Fox 5.

“When Brian got inside the van, he witnessed what appeared to him as Gabrielle punching Brian in the arm and then climbing through the driver’s window as if Brian had locked her out and she was attempting to find a way in,” he added.

Petito had hit Laundrie, causing him to push her away, according to an excerpt from his colleague Eric Pratt.

“All three individuals told me a similar and consistent scenario, consisting of the general concept that the van driver, a man, had some type of argument with the female, Gabbie, as I recall,” the report stated.

“The man attempted to create distance by instructing Gabbie to go on a walk to relax, but she refused to be removed from him and began slapping him.

“He snatched. This is a condensed version of the information.