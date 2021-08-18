Police release an image of a teen girl who was sexually molested on a train.

According to police, a man boarded a Merseyside train and sexually abused three adolescent girls.

When a guy boarded the train between Huyton and St Helens station on July 28 at around 8.40pm, the event occurred.

After that, the man allegedly sat next to the three females and made sexual remarks to them.

According to investigators, the man also sexually abused the teenagers.

The individual in the image is believed to have information that could assist British Transport Police in their investigations, and they are seeking anyone with information to come forward.

“Do you recognize this man?” British Transport Police questioned in a statement today.

“Officers are today releasing this image in connection with an incident in which three adolescent females were sexually assaulted on board a train traveling between Huyton and St Helens station.

“A man boarded the train at 8.40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28th, and sat next to the three girls.

“He sexually attacked them and made sexual statements to them.

“Officers believe the individual in the photo may have information that can assist them in their investigations.”

Please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and citing reference 513 of 28/07/21 if you recognize him or have any information.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.