Police Recover £80,000 Worth of Stolen Tools in Hounslow Car Boot Raid

Photos of suspected stolen tools worth £80,000 have been released by the Metropolitan Police in an effort to return the items to their rightful owners. The tools, seized during a raid at a west London car boot sale, include power drills, nail guns, electric saws, and a concrete mixer. Officers recovered approximately 400 tools from the Hounslow Heath Car Boot Sale on December 11, 2025.

Two Men, Two Teenagers Arrested in Connection with Theft

The police operation resulted in the arrest of two men, aged 55 and 54, as well as two 15-year-old boys. All four individuals were detained on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have since been released on bail while further investigations are ongoing. The operation was launched following suspicions of stolen tools being sold at the car boot sale.

In addition to this recent raid, the Metropolitan Police made significant seizures last year, recovering more than £500,000 worth of stolen tools across two separate boot sales in Romford and Rainham. Authorities have already managed to return approximately £6,000 worth of tools to their legitimate owners from the Hounslow recovery.

PC Thomas Coonan from the Met’s Hounslow policing team commented, “We understand the impact tool theft has on tradespeople and their livelihoods. That’s why we’re targeting prolific offenders and organised criminal groups involved in this trade through intelligence-led operations.”

The police are urging tradespeople to review the released photos of the tools and contact them if they believe any of the items belong to them. Proof of ownership is required, including unique marks, photos of the items, or a crime report containing specific details like serial numbers or batch numbers.

To prevent future thefts, police also recommend that tradespeople mark their tools with synthetic DNA, which could aid in tracing stolen goods back to their owners. Additionally, they suggest registering tool serial numbers with the manufacturer or the UK National Property Register for further protection.